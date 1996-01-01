Out and about

September is packed with events, including Athens flying week, Solakonferansen, International Air Transportation Association’s (IATA’s) World Sustainability Symposium (WSS) and Air Charter Expo (ACE).

As August drew to a close, we were delighted to support and participate in the Australian aviation awards. It was great to see so many of our customers in the region nominated and winning awards, two of which Air bp presented. We were also delighted that our building services maintenance partner, BGIS, in Australia was shortlisted as a finalist in the Beacon of excellence in workplace health & safety awards. In addition, David Latimore, BGIS HSEQ manager for the bp Australia account, earned a well-deserved nomination for the Emerging leader of the year award, while our innovative safety ambassador program is vying for the title of Best WHS learning & professional development program.

With September now well underway, we are delighted to have supported ACE 2024, where we were the official coffee sponsor. We also supported Athens Flying Week (14-15 September) held in the Greek capital and are looking forward to this year’s Solakonferansen (16-18 September) in Sola, Norway. Mariann Grønevik, Nordics general aviation and military account manager, will be speaking on a panel on sustainability. Meanwhile Andreea Moyes, Air bp sustainability director will join a panel discussion at this year’s IATA WSS taking place in Miami from 24-29 September.

