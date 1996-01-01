Out and about

Watch the short video (above).

Last month finished up with a hugely successful European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva and we were delighted to be able to recycle much of our stand from Aero Friedrichshafen. Watch Aviation Week Network’s video interview with Air bp’s Sven Rieve during the show to find out how Air bp is getting its sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) message across.



While May finished up with EBACE, we were also delighted to support the IATA Aviation Energy Forum which took place in Munich earlier in the month with Air bp’s VP Commercial, Mine Bolgil and low carbon commercial developer, David Mosley, hosting a panel debate on fuel supply.

June has already seen us attending and supporting the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) AGM in Washington, where our global sustainability director, Andreea Moyes, delivered her insights on SAF feedstocks and innovations beyond 2030. Meanwhile Sven Rieve joined speakers in Denmark to discuss the Alight project – a consortium led by Copenhagen Airport and funded by the European Union, which aims to demonstrate how an airport can be designed to operate completely without carbon emissions. We are also supporting the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) conference from 5-9 June in Seattle and the Sustainable Aviation Futures congress in Amsterdam from 20-22 June. Finally, from 29 June to 1 July, we will be supporting and attending the French Speaking Airports Union (UAF&FA) event in Marseille.

For more news and views from Air bp, please click here.

