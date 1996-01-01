July saw stakeholders from across the aerospace sector head to Hampshire in the UK for Farnborough Airshow. We were thrilled to see so many visitors at our stand and are now looking forward to LABACE, which takes place in São Paulo this month.

Hosting leading innovators from the aerospace, aviation and defence industries, this year’s Farnborough Airshow took place from 18-22 July at Farnborough Airport and featured conference sessions, as well as demo flights and an exciting static display. Air bp’s CEO, Martin Thomsen attended this year’s show, as did Duce Gotora bp’s vice president of strategy and sustainability and we were delighted to welcome so many customers and visitors to our stand. With this year’s show shining the spotlight on sustainability, we were also proud to be able to recycle our stand from EBACE, which took place earlier in May.

The first night of the airshow (Monday 18 July) also saw us attending the British Business and General Aviation Association’s (BBGA’s) Farnborough Week Reception in the House of Commons in London. And on 25 July, Air bp’s global sustainability director, Andreea Moyes, joined other high-profile executives at the Markets and Markets Sustainable Aviation Crystal Ball event to discuss opportunities for decarbonising aviation.

From 9-11 August, we’re looking forward to both attending and supporting the 17th Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (LABACE), which is taking place in São Paulo, Brazil. As the largest business aviation event in Latin America, it’s certainly set to be an exciting and busy show, so do drop by our stand if you are also attending.

