Out and about

With an event-filled September now behind us, we’re looking forward to attending events hosted by RSB Innovations, United’s Eco Skies Alliance and the Towards Sustainable Aviation Summit as well as ACI World’s annual general assembly in October.

September certainly proved a busy month for events. Highlights included Solakonferansen, which took place from 19-21 September in Stavanger, Norway and at which Arne Lungman, Air bp’s business development lead, North and Central Europe delivered a talk on sustainable aviation fuel. In the US Andreea Moyes, Air bp’s global sustainability director attended and spoke at two events - Clean Skies for Tomorrow in New York and the MIT Sustainability conference in Boston. Meanwhile from 2-3 September Air bp also supported Athens Flying Week at Tanagra Air Base, as well as the Africa Aerospace & Defence (AAD) show which took place from 21-25 September in Tshwane, South Africa. At the end of September Air bp’s global marketing manager, Laura Bowden, took to the stage at the Air Charter Expo held at London Biggin Hill (27 September) to explain the benefits of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and how it’s made. As a gold sponsor of the expo we were also delighted to support the coffee and networking area.

With October now underway, Andreea Moyes has already participated in the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB) Innovations Meeting, which took place earlier this month in Boston. Andreea is also looking forward to speaking at the Aviation Carbon (Green Air) event at London Heathrow on 17 - 19 October. On the same date Jennifer Sloma, biofuels business development, bp, is speaking at United’s Eco Skies Alliance gathering in the US, while Sven Rieve, Air bp’s sustainability director, will be speaking at the Towards Sustainable Aviation Summit in Toulouse on the 18 October. We are also looking forward to finishing up the month in Marrakech, Morocco for Airport Council International (ACI) World’s annual general assembly which is being held from 22-26 October.

Do get in touch if you're also attending these events

