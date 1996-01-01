Out and about

We’re looking forward to catching up with customers throughout May as we will be attending the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA’s) Aviation Energy Forum (AEF) in Vienna and the SAF Congress in Amsterdam.

April saw us enjoy a successful Aero Friedrichshafen in Germany. Offering a networking platform for stakeholders from across the global general aviation sector, the event, which took place 17-20 April, had more than 650 exhibitors from 35 countries and in excess of 35,000 attendees. We enjoyed catching up with plenty of new and existing customers at our booth with our breakfast on Thursday 18 and Friday 19 April proving a popular feature.

May will see more opportunities for us to meet with customers, as we will be attending and supporting three key events. The SAF Congress, being held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, will take place from 21-23 May and will see Sven Rieve Air bp’s sustainability manager, join a sustainability panel. From 28-30 May we are looking forward to catching up with customers at this year’s EBACE, so do drop by our stand M97 where you can find out how bp is transitioning into an integrated energy company with our interactive ‘Iggy’ model. Hendrik Stannius, Air bp’s SAF supply operator in Europe will be speaking at EBACE’s Sustainability Summit on the Innovation Stage on 29 May. You can also join him on our stand at 2.30 on the same day where he will be delivering a “Meet the SAF expert’ session. We are also delighted to be supporting IATA’s AEF, which takes place on the same dates as EBACE (28-30 May). Both Sven and Mine Bogil, VP Aviation Commercial, will be speaking on panels at this event, which offers an excellent networking opportunity for the global aviation fuel community to discuss the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

