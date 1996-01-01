It was great to see so many familiar faces at various events we attended last month and we’re looking forward to getting out and about again in Germany later in April for Aero Friedrichshafen.

March saw us attending and supporting several events across Europe, including a bustling Corporate Jet Investor London, which was back as an in-person event for the first time in just over two years. Valerio Ferro, Air bp’s vice president sales and marketing joined a lively panel discussion to talk about business aviation’s focus on sustainability. Meanwhile, Laura Bowden, Air bp’s global marketing manager, took to the stage at the British Business and General Aviation’s (BBGA’s) conference to reiterate that SAF is safe to use as a drop-in fuel and how it is integral to decarbonising aviation.

Also in March, Andreea Moyes, Air bp’s sustainability director joined the first in a series of four webinars hosted by Flight Global and themed around sustainability. As well as the technical development of SAF, panellists discussed whether SAF production is ramping up fast enough and whether the use of SAF can help reduce non-CO2 emissions from contrail formation. Andreea also spoke at the Airlines for Europe (A4E) Aviation Summit at the end of March, while Air bp’s aviation fuels research and development manager, Dr Alisdair Clark provided his expertise at the GAMA SAF technical workshop.

Earlier this month on 4 April Andreea joined the Pratt and Whitney Jet Engine and SAF Refining 101 meeting and on 24 April she will also talk at the Advanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) members event.

At the end of this month, we’re looking forward to attending and supporting this year’s Aero Friedrichshafen in Germany (27-30 April). Described by the organisers as “the world’s leading trade show for general aviation”, Aero Friedrichshafen is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and provides an excellent networking platform with a range of conferences, lectures and exhibits. The Air bp team will be on hand to share our latest news and developments, so make sure you drop by our stand to say hello.

