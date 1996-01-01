Out & About

As 2022 draws to a close we’re looking forward to wrapping up the year supporting MEBAA in Dubai, the Sustainable Aviation Forum in Berlin and the Green Aviation Development Forum in China.

November certainly proved a busy month for our team with Air bp speaking at European Rotors in Cologne, the European Business Aviation Forum in Brussels, the IATA Energy Forum in India and Deutsche Verkehrforum in Dresden, Germany. We were also delighted to support the British Business and General Aviation (BBGA) at its Christmas networking event at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, December has started with the 9th edition of the Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) Show, which is taking place at Dubai World Central (DWC) 6-8 December. Highlighting sustainability as one of the industry’s key themes, Alexandre Geahchan, Air bp’s commercial, general aviation and military account manager, MENA, spoke on “Strategies in Business Aviation Sustainability,” at the show’s conference on the first day. Meanwhile, Sven Rieve, Air bp’s sustainability advisor joined a panel discussing SAF and its full value chain at the Sustainable Aviation Fuels Forum being held in Berlin, Germany 6-7 December. Finally, and before the year draws to a close, we are delighted to be supporting the Green Aviation Development Forum being held in China from the 21-23 December, at which Martin Thomsen, Air bp’s CEO will deliver an online presentation.