Out & About

June saw our global sustainability director, Andreea Moyes, speaking at both the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) AGM in Washington as well as an International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) council meeting in Montreal, where she spoke about the investments bp is making in terms of the aviation climate transition. Meanwhile Sven Rieve, Air bp’s sustainability advisor joined a panel of speakers at the Sustainable Aviation Futures congress in Amsterdam to compare SAF production pathways and technological innovations.

This month we’re looking forward to supporting and attending this year’s Farnborough Airshow which takes place from 18-22 July in Hampshire, UK. As one of the world’s biggest aerospace events, it’s set to be an action-packed show with conference sessions, aircraft demonstrations and static displays as well as some 1500 exhibitors. We’d love to see you there, so do drop by our booth (4816).

