Out & About

May is set to be a busy month with our calendar packed with events taking place around the world. From EBACE in Geneva to Women in Aviation in Dubai we’re looking forward to getting out and about.

Last month saw our global aviation sustainability director, Andreea Moyes, speaking at the Advanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) members event. Meanwhile, Sven Rieve, aviation sustainability advisor, delivered a talk on sustainability at Aero Friedrichshafen in Germany. As one of Europe’s most important general aviation trade shows, we were also pleased to support this event, which was deemed a huge success and were delighted to see so many of you at our stand.



May is gearing up to be a busy month for events. On 10 May, Duce Gotora, bp’s vice president of strategy and sustainability, will join a panel discussion at the Barclays Travel Forum in London. Meanwhile we are delighted to be a carbon reduction sponsor at the IATA Energy Forum from the 17-19 May in Munich, where we will be speaking on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Also from 17-19 May, Anthony Leon, senior asset director, bp will be talking at the Global Leaders Airport Forum in Dubai, while Linn Tonsberg, Air bp’s global director of process excellence, will speak at the Women in Aviation 2022 Awards, on 19 May in Dubai. The month will finish up with the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva from 23-25 May, which we will be supporting and speaking at.



