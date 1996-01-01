Out & About

February is set to be a busy month for our team who will be attending CJI London, EBAA Air Ops in Brussels, Avalon in Australia and the Sustainable Aviation Futures MENA Congress in Dubai.

Last month saw Air bp align with bp as an integrated energy provider to attend Fuels of the Future’s conference on renewable mobility in Berlin, Germany. We were also delighted to attend the Airport Operators Association’s (AOA’s) annual conference in London, UK, which included insightful discussions on aviation’s sustainable future.

This month kicks off with Corporate Jet Investor (CJI) London from 6-8 February. Sven Rieve, Air bp’s aviation sustainability advisor, will join a panel discussion on SAF on 8 February at this event. From 14-15 February we will be attending EBAA Air Ops in Brussels, Belgium. Meanwhile, in Australia, Ajay Galdhar, Air bp’s AsPAC Regional Commercial Director, will speak about SAF at this year’s Avalon, which takes place in Geelong from 28 February to 5 March and which we are delighted to be supporting. We are also looking forward to attending the Sustainable Aviation Futures MENA Congress in Dubai on 28 February, which will explore pathways to decarbonising aviation in the Middle East and North Africa.

