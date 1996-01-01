This month will see our team attending events spanning the globe from the British Business and General Aviation Association’s (BBGA’s) annual conference in London to Avalon Airshow and Exhibition in Geelong, Australia.

February was a busy month for events with Sven Rieve, Air bp’s sustainability advisor, joining a panel of speakers at CJI London to discuss the challenges and opportunities for SAF within the business aviation sector. Meanwhile Ricardo Diniz, Air bp’s business development lead, was in Tangier for Connect 2023 route development forum where he joined a lively panel to discuss new aviation fuels and aviation’s journey to net zero. We were also delighted to attend Sustainable Aviation Futures MENA Congress in Dubai at the end of February.

March kicked off with Australia’s Avalon Airshow (until 5 March) with Ajay Galdhar, Air bp’s regional commercial director for Asia Pacific, hosting a session on SAF. We were also thrilled to support BBGA’s annual conference and meeting in London, which took place on 2 March. At the end of March (22-24), we will be attending ABLC 2023, a series of seven conferences and events covering the most important issues in the circular bioeconomy. The event will take place in Washington DC and will provide an excellent networking opportunity. Finally, from 30 March to 1 April Martin Thomsen, Air bp’s CEO will be delivering a virtual presentation at the China Green Aviation Development Forum in Weihai, Shandong.

