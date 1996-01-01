Out and about

This month we’ve already been busy supporting ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi and the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA’s) World Sustainability Symposium (WSS) in Madrid. We’re now looking forward to the National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA’s) Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (BACE) in Las Vegas.

September was busy from start to finish with our teams supporting various events including Athens Flying Week, which took place at the beginning of the month in the Greek capital. Gerard Wang, Air bp’s BD and GA Manager, China spoke on sustainability at the Air Silk Road International Forum and China International Fair for Trade in Services which took place in Beijing. Laura Bowden, Air bp’s global marketing manager joined a panel at this year’s Air Charter Expo (ACE) to speak about sustainable air charters and Miklos Puskas, Air bp sales manager, Nordics also joined a sustainability panel at this year’s Solakonferansen in Norway. Meanwhile, at the end of September Alexandre Geahchan spoke at the Arab Air Carriers Organization’s 11th Fuel Forum and we were delighted to support this year’s World Aviation Festival, which took place in Lisbon, Portugal.

Although October is a slightly calmer month for events, Linn Tonsberg has already participated in what has been described as the world’s largest event for the energy industry – ADIPEC, which took place in Abu Dhabi 2-5 October. We also attended IATA’s WSS from 3-4 October in Madrid. Later on this month, we’re looking forward to supporting NBAA-BACE from 17-19 October in Las Vegas, so do come and see us on our booth.