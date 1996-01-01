Out and about

September has proved a busy month so far with Air bp attending the inaugural Australian Aviation Awards in Sydney, the Air Silk Road International Forum in Beijing, the Helitech Expo in London and Solakonferansen in Norway.



Earlier this month we were delighted to attend and support the inaugural Australian Aviation Awards where we were honoured to be named ‘Safety Innovator of the Year’ for our Airfield Automation technology. We also sponsored both the ‘Airport of the year’ and ‘Industry association of the year’ categories with Launceston Airport winning the former, while the Australian Association for Uncrewed Systems (AAUS) was awarded the latter. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists at this year’s awards.

This month has also seen Air bp supporting the Air Silk Road International Forum in Beijing (4-5 September), as well as the Helitech Expo in London (7-8 September) and we are looking forward to speaking at Solakonferansen in Norway (19-21 September).

After a two-year hiatus we were also delighted to support this year’s Latin American Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition (LABACE), which took place last month in São Paulo from 9-11 August. Our booth proved a popular meeting place and we were delighted to see so many customers, pilots, executives and aviation professionals throughout the three-day event and to share details of our R$50 million investment in our fuelling operations in Sâo Paulo.



For more news and views from Air bp, please click here.