Reduction in minimum uplift fees in Austria

For those refuelling at either Graz Airport (GRZ/ LOWG) or Innsbruck Airport (INN/ LOWI) in Austria then you’ll be pleased to hear we have reduced the minimum uplift fee from €25 to €15.

As two key gateways to western Austria we are thrilled to have reduced the minimum uplift fee at both Graz and Innsbruck from €25 to €15. The largest international airport in Austria’s Tyrol region, Innsbruck is located less than 5km from the centre of Innsbruck and is a popular hub for those wanting access to the Alps. Because of its location surrounded by alpine peaks, Innsbruck is a Category C airport meaning it’s a little more challenging than most approaches in Europe and pilots must have undergone special training to land here. The airport is the largest airport handling private flights in western Austria, so business and general aviation customers are well catered for with VIP lounges and other amenities.

Situated close to the Slovenian and Hungarian borders, Graz is a small regional airport featuring a dedicated General Aviation Terminal (GAT) offering private travellers and crew a convenient, discrete service. You can make use of the VIP room and meeting rooms, as well as the crew lounge and dedicated check-in and passenger processing facilities.

At the end of June, we were delighted to support and take part in Graz Airport’s debut airport run, to raise money for local children’s cancer charity Steirische Kinderkrebshlife.

For more information on Graz Airport please click here and for Innsbruck Airport, please click here.

