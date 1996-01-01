Refuelling in Albania?

If you’re flying to or from Albania, then you’ll be pleased to hear that we’ve added Kukes International Airport (LAKU/ KFZ ) to our network. The new international hub welcomed the arrival of its first passenger flight in April and we are delighted to be the sole fuelling operator at this location

The addition of Kukes International Airport to our network strengthens our presence and visibility in Albania, where we have been operating for more than 28 years. It also marks one of the latest locations where we’ve rolled out our award-winning Airfield Automation technology designed to actively help prevent misfuelling.

Before opening earlier this year the airport, which was formerly used as a military airfield, underwent a multi-million-dollar reconstruction project. It now features a new terminal, control tower and an expanded apron and runway. The airport is located approximately 150km from the Albanian capital, Tirana and 117km from Pristina, Kosovo’s capital. It is open from 7am to 7pm with Jet A-1 available and among a number of commercial customers, we are delighted to be supplying fuel to Air Albania at this location. While the airport provides an alternative international hub for those wanting to access the Albanian capital, Kukes also offers a gateway to the Valbona Valley and Lake Koman in the mountainous highlands of northeastern Albania.

