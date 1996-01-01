Refuelling with SAF in Spain

As we continue to roll out an ongoing supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) across our global network, NetJets Europe has become the first customer to purchase Air bp’s SAF in Spain

We are delighted to have marked the first sale of our International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certified SAF in Spain. NetJets Europe became the first customer to purchase the fuel at the beginning of July and we hope this will encourage more customers to purchase SAF in Spain.

The SAF is supplied locally from bp’s Castellon refinery and is available at Air bp locations throughout the country. Waste based sustainable feedstock is procured by the refinery and co-processed (together with fossil fuel) to produce a synthetic low carbon fuel, which is certified using ISCC PLUS procedures. The ISCC PLUS certified SAF has an attributed saving of around 80% carbon emissions over its lifecycle compared with the conventional jet fuel it replaces.

“We are proud to collaborate with Air bp to supply SAF for NetJets’ aircraft in Europe. This new partnership is an important next step in our ongoing commitment to reduce the environmental footprint of our company. Our owners will now benefit from this supply of SAF which we expect to be in the region of 325,000 USG during the first 12 months.” Christian Luwisch, executive director, NetJets Europe.



