Rolls-Royce commits to SAF agreement with Air bp

Last month saw Air bp strike a deal with Rolls-Royce that will see aviation fuel supplied for engine testing at the engine manufacturer’s facilities in Derby and Bristol in the UK and Dahlewitz in Germany comprised of a 10% SAF blend.

Commenting on the collaboration, Chris Cholerton, president – civil aerospace, Rolls-Royce, said:

“This agreement delivers on a commitment we made that the fuel for testing and development is a 10% SAF blend by 2023. We want to encourage the use of SAF throughout the aviation industry and this agreement is an example of the firm commitments fuel producers require to support their continued production investment.

The agreement will also see Air bp provide the fuel for the very first run of the Rolls-Royce UltraFan demonstrator engine, which will be carried out entirely on 100% SAF later this year. The largest aero engine in the world the UltraFan demonstrator will, according to Rolls-Royce, deliver new levels of aviation sustainability in terms of improved fuel burn efficiency and 100% SAF capability.

I will be proud and excited to see the UltraFan on our state-of-the-art testbed running for the first time on 100% SAF, creating a new chapter in engineering excellence and sustainable aviation history,” added Cholerton.