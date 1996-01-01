SAF round-up

Clockwise from top left: Adac Luftrettung refuels with SAF at Cologne; Martin Thomsen, CEO Air bp and British Airways CEO and Chairman Sean Doyle; CHC Helicopter Service at Sola Airport in Norway; Refuelling Cargolux with SAF at Glasgow Prestwick.



From supplying sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for COP26 to collaborating with British Airways, Cargolux, CHC Helicopter Service and ADAC Luftrettung we’re delighted to be increasing our supply of SAF for customers around the world

SAF supply for COP26

The global spotlight was firmly on Scotland at the beginning of last month as leaders and delegates from around the world gathered in Glasgow for COP26. For those flying to and from Glasgow Prestwick (PIK/ EGPK), Glasgow International (GLA/ EGPF) and Edinburgh International (EDI/ EGPH) we were pleased to be able to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

In addition to supplying SAF at the three Scottish locations, we supplied SAF for the first time to Titan Airways which flew a delegation from the G20 summit in Rome to COP26 in Glasgow. We also collaborated with British Airways to supply SAF for its flights from London to Glasgow and Edinburgh during the climate change conference.

Refuelling helicopters with SAF in Germany and Norway

We are delighted to be supplying German-based rescue helicopter operator, ADAC Luftrettung, with SAF at Cologne Bonn Airport (DGN/ EDDK) in Germany. We are also supplying SAF to CHC Helicopter Service at Sola Airport (SVG/ ENZV) in Stavanger, Norway for its offshore helicopter flights.

Our ongoing supply of SAF to ADAC for its Airbus H145 rescue helicopter is part of a three-year pilot project being conducted by ADAC and its partners to investigate the long-term effects of renewable fuels. Meanwhile our ongoing supply of SAF for CHC Helicopter Service follows a demonstration flight operated by a Sikorsky S-92, which took place in September.

Cargolux unveils SAF programme

In line with Cargolux’s commitment to decarbonise its operations, the Luxembourg-based cargo carrier is refuelling with SAF supplied by Air bp. Our supply of SAF to Cargolux lays the foundations for a new era of sustainability for the airline, which is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Teaming up with British Airways for the perfect flight and more

In addition to working with British Airways to source SAF for its flights between London, Glasgow and Edinburgh during this year’s COP26, we were thrilled to team up with the British flag carrier for its carbon neutral Perfect Flight in September. The flight achieved a 62% improvement (28% from the use of SAF) in emissions reductions compared to a decade ago – a similar flight to Edinburgh in 2010 served as a benchmark for comparison.

And to further strengthen our ties we also supplied SAF for British Airways’ first transatlantic flight in more than 18 months. The flight took place on 15 November and is believed to be the first commercial transatlantic flight ever to be operated with SAF blended at 35% with traditional jet fuel.

Key to decarbonising aviation

The SAF currently supplied by Air bp is made from sustainable feedstocks and is blended at 35% SAF with traditional jet fuel, so is safe to use and identical in performance and quality to fossil jet fuel. It reduces lifecycle carbon emissions by around 80% compared to the fossil jet fuel it replaces. In addition to our collaborations with existing customers we continue to work with customers across our network to meet the demand for longer-term SAF requirements.

“At bp we are focusing on working with hard-to-abate sectors, such as aviation, as part of our ambition to be net zero by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get there too. By working collaboratively with industries, we can help to accelerate decarbonisation and we believe SAF will be one of the key solutions to fulfil this for the aviation sector.” Martin Thomsen, SVP aviation, bp.



For more information on Air bp’s SAF please click here.

