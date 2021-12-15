SAF supply at Cologne

With ADAC Luftrettung operating the first rescue helicopter to fly on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) we are thrilled to supply SAF on an ongoing basis to the German-based operator at Cologne Bonn Airport (CGN/ EDDK) for its Airbus H145 rescue helicopter

Our supply of SAF at Cologne Bonn to ADAC Luftrettung (a non-profit and charitable organisation) is part of a three-year pilot project being conducted by ADAC and its partners to investigate the long-term effects of renewable fuels. The German-based air rescue operator will begin operations to serve emergency missions using its rescue helicopter fuelled with SAF on 15 December, 2021.

The SAF supplied is a mix of convetional Jet-A1 kerosene with a 35% bio-kerosene blend. It is estimated that it could see the ADAC Luftrettung fleet reduce its CO2 emissions by around a third. This corresponds to a reduction of around 6,000 tonnes of CO 2 with more than 50,000 rescue missions and more than 3.3 million km flown per year.

“We want to be a pioneer in reducing CO 2 in emergency medical services with environmentally friendly kerosene. Importantly, SAF is an officially approved fuel, which means that flight and patient safety remain at the highest level.” Frédéric Bruder, managing director, ADAC Luftrettung.

“We are excited to extend our collaboration with ADAC Luftrettung to fuel their rescue flights with sustainable aviation fuel. bp’s ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world to get to net zero, too. We believe SAF is one of the aviation industry’s key routes to reducing carbon emissions and we are committed to supporting our customers and ADAC in particular to realise its own low-carbon targets”, Jürgen Kuper, Asset Senior Manager Continental Europe.



With more than 50 rescue helicopters and 37 stations, ADAC Luftrettung is one of the largest air rescue organisations in Europe. Having held a long-term contract with the organisation since 2020, Air bp is ADAC Luftrettung’s main supplier for Jet A-1.

With a SAF supply now established at Cologne Bonn Airport, we are also starting discussions with other customers interested in purchasing SAF at this location.

