SAF supply for helicopter operations in Austria

The latter end of 2022 saw Air bp start an ongoing supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Austrian rescue helicopter operator, Christophorus Flugrettungsverein (CFV). We are delighted to be supporting CFV on its lower carbon journey.

CFV has been a valued Air bp customer since it began operations in 1983. This latest agreement for an ongoing SAF supply further strengthens our relationship with the rescue helicopter operator. Having started out with a helipad at Innsbruck Hospital, the helicopter emergency services (HEMS) operator has since expanded operations and is now based at Innsbruck Airport (INN/ LOWI) and serves 18 additional heliports across Austria. It also works closely with one of Europe’s major HEMS organisations, the German-based ADAC Luftrettung.

The initial delivery of SAF to DVF at its heliport in Innsbruck was made in October 2022, with the next delivery planned for April 2023 once the busy ski season has finished. In addition to supplying SAF at Innsbruck we will also supply SAF to heliports at Zams and Nenzing for CFV to uplift when refuelling at these locations.

