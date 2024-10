We were delighted to support two important events in September - the Spanish Aerobatic Flight Championships, Solakonferansen in Norway – along with the Careto Airshow in June.

Careto Airshow, which was held at the Bragança Municipal Aerodrom in Portugal from 29-30 June, is known for its vibrant display of aerobatics, historical aircraft and local traditions. The festival also highlights traditional “Careto” costumes, children’s activities and social events.



We were also delighted to support the Spanish Aerobatic Flight Championships (CEVA), which took place 19-21 September at the Beatriz Cantos Matilla airfield in Valladolid. The event saw 22 Spanish aerobatic pilots take to the skies with Castor Fantoba crowned champion in the classic category and Juan Velarde taking the win in the freestyle category.



Finally, from 16-17 September, we were thrilled to participate at this year’s Solakonferansan, which took place in Sola Norway. In addition to supporting the event, Mariann Grønevik, Nordics account manager, Air bp, showcased Air bp’s return fuel offer.