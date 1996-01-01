Sky high aerobatics in Italy

September saw us supporting and supplying avgas for three airshows in Italy: the Fédération Aéronautique International (FAI) European Aerobatic Championship (EAC) and the FAI Sailplane Grand Prix Final, both in Pavullo, as well as the Six Lakes Air Rally on Lake Como.

Held biennially, the FAI EAC took place from 3-16 September at Pavullo nel Frignano Airport in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. More than 20 pilots from across Europe, including one female pilot, took part in this year’s event performing impressive aerobatic displays. Congratulations to France’s Florent Odon who was declared both the unlimited and freestyle winner. We were also delighted to support the FAI Sailplane Grand Prix (26 August – 2 September), which saw up to 20 gliders competing simultaneously. Each race took place around a closed course of 200-300km and lasted around two hours with the winner (Stefan Langer from Germany) making the best, most efficient use of the thermal currents to get him across the finish line first. Finally, on 16 September, we supported the Six Lakes Air Rally hosted by Como Aeroclub in northern Italy’s beautiful Lombardy region. The rally, which is the only one of its kind in Europe saw pilots fly their seaplanes and amphibious aircraft across Como and the surrounding lakes.



For more news and views, please click here.