Snow place like a Christmas market

Filled with festive cheer, Europe’s Christmas markets are a feast or all the senses. From twinkling traditions in Vienna to contemporary cheer on London’s Southbank here’s our round up of shopping hotspots to stock up on holiday treats.

Open until 23 December, Gdansk’s Yuletide fair in Poland is considered by many to be the country’s most beautiful Christmas market. More than 100 stalls offer handmade crafts and regional treats like pierogi. Fly to Gdansk Lech Walesa (GDN/ EPGD)

In Austria, Vienna’s classic Christmas market, which is held in front of the City Hall is on until 26 December. Wrap up warm and tuck into roasted chestnuts, spicy Christmas cookies and Gluhwein, while admiring the Advent windows decorated by local artists in the town hall. Fly to Vienna International Airport/ Wien-Schwechat (VIE/ LOWW)

The medieval town of Colmar in France has garnered a reputation for going all out over the holiday season, with six Christmas markets. Wooden chalets and stalls offer an array of artisan crafts, gourmet food and local wines until 29 December. Look out for the illuminated boats filled with carol singers in the ‘Petite Venise’ district.Fly to Karlsruhe/ Baden-Baden (FKB/ EDSB)

Germany is awash with traditional Christmas markets, no matter which city you’re visiting. One of the country’s most popular and oldest can be found in Frankfurt. Dating back to 1393, this market is open until 21 December and features a 30-metre-high Christmas tree and historic carousel. Fly to Frankfurt Main International (FRA/ EDDF) or Frankfurt-Hahn (HHN/ EDFH)

If you’re heading to London, then there is no better place to while away a few hours than on the Southbank overlooking the River Thames. Here you’ll find a pop-up Christmas Market on Queen’s Walk running until the 26 December and offering scrumptious street food and quirky gifts. Fly to London City (LCY/ EGLC), London Stansted (STN/ EGSS), London Luton (LTN/ EGGW) or London Biggin Hill (BQH/ EGKB)