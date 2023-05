With Christchurch Airport in New Zealand powering ahead with its 300-hectare solar farm project, Kowhai Park, we are also delighted to be using photovoltaics to power Air bp’s into-plane (ITP) fuelling depot at the airport.

The decision to install a 10kW solar array on to the roof of Air bp’s depot came about because of our collaboration with Lightsource bp. An app is used to monitor how the panels are performing and has informed us that, year to date, 33% of our energy needs have been generated from solar energy. During peak summer days this has peaked at over 40%. Any excess energy produced is then pumped back into the grid.

