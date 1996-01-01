Strengthening our network in southern Europe

We’re delighted to have welcomed Lydia Aerodrome (KVA/ LGKV) in Greece to our network and renewed our contract at Castellón-Costa Azahar Airport (CDT/ LECH) in Spain.

If you’re planning a trip to eastern Macedonia and the beautiful seaport of Kavala, then you’ll be pleased to hear we have added Lydia Aerodrome to our network. Just 5km northwest of Kavala, the aerodrome is also a convenient base for those visiting Bansko, Chalkidiki, Thassos, Xanthi, Drama and Thessaloniki.

A dedicated business and general aviation hub, this location is open from 6am to midnight with Jet A-1 available and a large asphalt runway measuring 1330m x 28m.

Meanwhile, in Spain just north of Valencia we have extended our contract at Castellón-Costa Azahar Airport. Customers will benefit from an enhanced offering with a fully integrated fuel operation including new depot facilities. The airport ideally situated for those wanting to access the region’s beautiful mountain scenery, bustling municipalities and more than 120km of coastline.

For more information on Castellón-Costa Azahar Airport, please click here and for Lydia Aerodrome, please click here.

