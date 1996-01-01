Strengthening our presence in Iraq

Having been awarded a 10-year exclusive concession to supply and provide into-plane jet fuel services at Erbil International Airport (EBL/ ORER) in Northern Iraq in 2014, we are delighted to now be expanding our services and extending our concession at the Kurdistan hub to 2034

As the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq, Erbil is a commercially vital location. As the majority shareholder in MMAFCO, the joint venture at the airport, we have worked closely with the Ministry of Natural Resources and the largest local refinery (KAR) to enable stable jet fuel production and supply in line with international standards. As part of our new agreement, we have committed to rehabilitating Erbil Airport’s abandoned fuel farm.

We are committed to strengthening our presence in the region and Erbil is now a key location in Air bp’s Middle East portfolio. Our concession extension cements our position as a long-term aviation stakeholder in Iraq.

Located 7km from Erbil’s city centre, the airport is open 24 hours and services a mix of commercial airlines, general aviation and military operations.

