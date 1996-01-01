Supporting a “Flight of Love” in Cyprus

On 1 November, we were delighted to join other aviation stakeholders in supporting the “Flight of love”, a charity flight organised by Flight Safety Foundation which saw 150 children with autism and their carers take to the skies above Cyprus.

The flight, which was operated by Tus Airlines with fuel provided by Air bp, took-off from Larnaca International Airport (LCA/ LCLK) at midday and flew for approximately 45 minutes before landing again. The 150 children, all aged between five and 18 years, were accompanied by their teachers and carers.

As well as providing the children with a sky-high treat, the aim of the flight was to help familiarise the children with the experience of flying, as well as the passenger journey inside the airport. For many of the passengers it was their first time flying, so it was a valuable experience. It allowed them to gain a better understanding of the various stages of flight and the common noises made during take-off, landing and in the air that can cause anxiety for some passengers.

For more news and views, please click here.