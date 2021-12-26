The spirit of Christmas

Top left: Salzburg, top right: Stockholm CREDIT Ulf Lundin/imagebank.sweden.se, bottom left: Edinburgh, bottom right: Brussels.

There’s nothing like a Christmas market to get you into the festive spirit. From Berlin to Brussels and Edinburgh to Reykjavik, here’s our round-up of Christmas markets where you can stock up on tasty treats, artisanal gifts and handmade decorations

Please note dates and details are subject to change and we advise you to check with the event organiser before visiting the markets listed below.

Salzburg, Austria

18 November to 26 December, 2021

Fly to: Salzburg W A Mozart (SZG/ LOWS)

Dating back as early as the 15th century, Salzburg’s Christkindlmarkt on Residenzplatz is full of traditional charm. One of Europe’s oldest Christmas markets, it offers around 100 stalls as well as choral concerts and local delicacies.

Stockholm, Sweden

20 November to 23 December, 2021

Fly to: Stockholm Bromma (BMA/ ESSB), Stockholm Arlanda (ARN/ ESSA), Stockholm Vasteras (VST/ ESOW) or Stockholm Skavasta (NYO/ ESKN)

Wrap up warm and head to Gamla Stan in Stockholm’s Old Town for the city’s Stortorget Christmas Market. Feast on local dishes, delicious gingerbread biscuits and mulled wine while shopping for Swedish handicrafts.

Edinburgh, Scotland

20 November to 4 January, 2022

Fly to: Edinburgh International Airport (EDI/ EGPH)

Nestled in the heart of Edinburgh on Princess Street Gardens, this market is awash with everything from local and bespoke products and gifts to food stalls.

Berlin, Germany

22 November to 31 December 2021

Fly to: Berlin Brandenburg (BER)

While Berlin is home to a variety of Christmas markets, one of the most popular is the WihnachtsZauber Gendermenmarkt. Set in one of Berlin’s most beautiful squares against the backdrop of the Konzerthaus, thousands of twinkling lights ensure all the festive feels as you stock up on artisanal gifts, decorations and plenty of tasty treats.

Reykjavik, Iceland

26 November to 23 December,2021

Fly to: Keflavik International Airport (KEF/ BIKF)

Held just outside Reykjavik on the waterfront at Hafnarfjörour, this Christmas village is a feast of sights and sounds. Browse the idyllic wooden chalets selling a range of Icelandic crafts, high-quality gifts, decorations and foodie treats.

Brussels, Belgium26

November to 2 January, 2022

Fly to: Brussels National Airport (BRU/ EBBR)



Brussels’ Winter Wonders event is a highlight of the Belgian capital’s festive calendar. Held on Brussel’s Grand Place and the surrounding streets the market features a giant Christmas tree surrounded by festive stall and boutiques festooned with Christmas lights.



Krakow, Poland

29 November to 26 December 2021

Fly to: Katowice/ Pyrzowice International Airport (KTW/ EPKT)

Krakow’s Christmas market is a vibrant and bustling affair held in the Old Town. Wooden stalls are lined with festive decorations, toys, tasty treats, traditional tipples and gifts.