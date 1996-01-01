Time to hit the slopes

Are you planning on heading to the alps in the coming months? With snow starting to fall across Europe’s famous mountain range ahead of the upcoming winter season, here’s our round-up of airports to fly in and out of.



Whether you want to head Lech in Austria, Courchevel in France, St Moritz in Switzerland or Cervinia in Italy the choice of ski resorts in the Alps is dizzying. The good news is there are plenty of airport options for you to use as a base.



As a gateway to France’s Haute-Savoie region, Annecy Mont Blanc Airport (NCY/ LFLP) in France is conveniently located for easy access to some of the most famous French ski resorts. Helicopter transfers are available and it is close to several major cities, including Geneva and Lyon.



Nearby, Chambery Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF/ LFLB) is a small international airport with a dedicated business aviation terminal. It also offers convenient access to a number of ski resorts, by road, rail or helicopter transfers.



Similarly, Grenoble Alpes Isere (GNB/ LFLS) also provides easy access to multiple ski resorts in the alps including Megève, Les Deux Alpes and Alpe d’Huez. It also has a dedicated business aviation terminal with passenger and crew lounges as well as catering services.



Those heading to Italian resorts can make the most of Aosta Airport (AOT/ LIMW). As well as offering dedicated facilities for private aviation customers it also serves as a base for heli-skiing.



Innsbruck Airport (INN/ LOWI) is one of the major gateways to the Austrian Alps. As a Category C airport, landing here is a little more challenging than most approaches in Europe and pilots must have undergone special training to land here. With a range of VIP lounges and other amenities catering for private aviation, business and general aviation customers are well catered for at this location.



For those flying to Switzerland, Zurich Airport (ZRH/ LSZH) is a popular choice. Although this is a major hub for domestic and international flights there are also several fixed-base operators (FBOs) catering for business and general aviation customers. It also offers excellent links for onward travel by road, rail and helicopter.