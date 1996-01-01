Transforming Manchester and Edinburgh’s fuelling capacity

The UK’s third largest airport, Manchester (MAG/ EGCC) is currently undergoing a massive £1bn transformation project. As part of this, Air bp is delighted to be involved in the airport’s depot transformation project.

The depot transformation project at MASHCo (a joint venture between the four companies that own and operate Manchester airport’s fuelling facilities) is the largest CAPEX project that Air bp is currently involved in.

The aim of the project is to increase the current fuel storage capacity from 1.2 days peak demand to just over two days of storage capacity. This has involved installing two 5,500m3 vertical storage tanks.

We have been involved in the project since its inception developing the front-end engineering feed (FEED) and providing project management services.

In August, Federica Berra, Air bp’s senior vice president and Olivia Stone, visited the airport to catch up on the latest progress. They also met with the North Air team who are operating the site on behalf of Air bp and are delighted to report that the depot transformation is on schedule to be complete this year.

Increasing capacity at Edinburgh (EDI/ EGPH)

With a current fuel storage capacity at 0.8 days of peak demand and forecasted growth in air traffic, Air bp has been tasked with helping to increase storage capacity at Scotland’s busiest air transport hub.

Unlike airports such as Manchester and London Gatwick, Edinburgh lacks a pipeline supply for fuel. Currently, all aviation fuel is delivered to the airport by sea and road via Bridger delivery. To meet demand, a fuel tanker arrives approximately every 20 minutes to keep the airport sufficiently supplied. Air bp has been tasked with delivering the FEED to overhaul the airport’s storage depot and expand capacity. The initial goal is to increase storage to meet one day of peak demand, with plans to further increase capacity to three days by 2028.

