Two new locations join our global network

If you’re heading to northwestern Spain and the Castilla y León region or to Albania, then you’ll be pleased to hear that we’ve added León Airport (LEN/ LELN) in Spain and Kukes International Airport (LAKU/ KFZ) in Albania to our global network



Located just 6km from the city centre after which it is named, León Airport claims the title of the airport with the highest elevation in the Iberian Peninsula. A small hub primarily serving domestic scheduled air traffic, León is also a convenient option for business and general aviation traffic. Iberia Airport Services are on hand to cater for all your ground handling and passenger needs and the modern terminal has a restaurant and a small selection of boutiques. Jet A-1 is available at this location.

Meanwhile, the addition of Kukes International Airport to our network strengthens our presence and visibility in Albania, where we have been operating for more than 28 years. The new international hub opened earlier this year, welcoming the arrival of its first passenger flight in April. We are delighted to be the sole fuelling operator at this location. It is also one of the latest locations where we’ve rolled out our award-winning Airfield Automation technology designed to actively help prevent misfuelling. Located approximately 150km from Tirana the airport is a convenient option for those travelling to the Albanian capital. It’s also 117km from Pristina, Kosovo’s capital.

