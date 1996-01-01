Welcome to the “hub of greatness”

We were delighted to support Norwich Airport last month when it welcomed the UK’s aviation minister Baroness Vere. Alongside supplying sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), we also discussed the challenges of supply and demand and the role of SAF in decarbonizing aviation.

Baroness Vere toured Norwich Airport and its neighbouring International Aviation Academy to learn more about how the airport is delivering on its aim of becoming a centre of excellence for sustainable aviation. While at the academy, the minister announced £750,000 of additional government funding to encourage young people to consider a career in aviation.

The minister, who described the airport as a “hub of greatness”, was also briefed on the recent introduction of SAF at Norwich, which typically produces up to 80% fewer lifecycle carbon emissions than the conventional jet fuel it replaces. Customers refuelling with SAF at the airport include SaxonAir, which uses the fuel in its helicopters.

“It really was a pleasure to host the minister during her visit and sustainability was the common theme of our discussions – from making the best use of the Apprenticeship Levy to deliver the future skills the industry needs, to accelerating the decarbonization of airport operations through sustainable fuels and electrification.” Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport.

Air bp’s UK general aviation account manager, Martin Lane, added: “I was delighted to meet Baroness Vere and provide some further details around SAF. Air bp is pleased to be supplying SAF to Norwich Airport. It demonstrates their willingness to invest in SAF and collaborate to help drive demand. SAF remains one of the key routes to helping decarbonize the aviation industry in the short and medium term.”

For more information on SAF, please click here.

