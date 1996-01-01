Where in the world?

Despite being an Australian territory, this archipelago which lies in the Indian Ocean, is actually closer to Asia and sits just south of Java in Indonesia. The island is just 19km in length and around 14.5km in breadth and has around 80km of shoreline but only small parts of it are easily accessible. It is also home to Australia’s northernmost golf course, numerous walking trails and Australia’s most remote open-air cinema.
The destination we’re referring to this month is. Christmas Island, which is served by Christmas Island Airport (XCH/ YPXM).