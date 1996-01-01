Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Where in the world?

Release date:
May 2024
Where in the world? May 2024
Known for its biological diversity, this tropical island paradise boasts some of the world’s best snorkelling and diving as well as bird watching opportunities. It also has a decidedly festive name, which it earned when it was sighted by Captain William Mynors of the British East India Company, who spotted the island on the day after which it is now named.

 

Despite being an Australian territory, this archipelago which lies in the Indian Ocean, is actually closer to Asia and sits just south of Java in Indonesia. The island is just 19km in length and around 14.5km in breadth and has around 80km of shoreline but only small parts of it are easily accessible. It is also home to Australia’s northernmost golf course, numerous walking trails and Australia’s most remote open-air cinema.

 

The destination we’re referring to this month is. Christmas Island, which is served by Christmas Island Airport (XCH/ YPXM).