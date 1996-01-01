Where in the world am I?

March heralds the start of the busy holiday season in this bustling African destination, which is often referred to as the Red City, due to its sandstone buildings. Much loved by French fashion designer, Yves Saint Laurent, this city is home to the busiest market in Africa while its 11th century medina was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1985.

Think you know the city we’re referring to? Read on for more clues…

Surrounded by the Atlas mountains and desert sands, this city is steeped in ancient history but also boasts a buzzing contemporary art and design scene. It’s a city that fizzes with life and offers a feast for all the senses from dusk till dawn.

The destination we’re in this month is… Marrakech, which is served by Marrakech Menara Airport.

Private aviation travellers are well catered for at this location with a dedicated business and private aviation terminal, which opened in 2020 and is the first VIP terminal of its kind in North Africa.