Where in the world am I?

Surrounded by the Atlas mountains and desert sands, this city is steeped in ancient history but also boasts a buzzing contemporary art and design scene. It’s a city that fizzes with life and offers a feast for all the senses from dusk till dawn.
The destination we’re in this month is… Marrakech, which is served by Marrakech Menara Airport.
Private aviation travellers are well catered for at this location with a dedicated business and private aviation terminal, which opened in 2020 and is the first VIP terminal of its kind in North Africa.