Where in the world am I?

In accordance with local rules, the windows and doors of the buildings on this island must be painted blue, green or red to contrast with the typically whitewashed walls. While the island is famed for its legendary nightlife, it’s easy to escape the crowds as there are more than 40 beaches to explore and plenty of quiet, secluded spots.
The island is… Mykonos, which is served by Mykonos Airport (JMK/ LGMK). The airport recently underwent an extensive redevelopment programme and now features a stunning whitewashed terminal building reflecting the local architectural style. The runway has also been refurbished and the aircraft parking area reconfigured.
