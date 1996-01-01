Where in the world am I?

When it comes to island living this Cycladic gem in the Aegean Sea is hard to beat… According to Greek mythology it is where the ancient Greek god Zeus battled with the Titans and in the 1900s was a popular hangout for pirates. Think you know the island we’re referring to? If not read on for more clues…

In accordance with local rules, the windows and doors of the buildings on this island must be painted blue, green or red to contrast with the typically whitewashed walls. While the island is famed for its legendary nightlife, it’s easy to escape the crowds as there are more than 40 beaches to explore and plenty of quiet, secluded spots.

The island is… Mykonos, which is served by Mykonos Airport (JMK/ LGMK). The airport recently underwent an extensive redevelopment programme and now features a stunning whitewashed terminal building reflecting the local architectural style. The runway has also been refurbished and the aircraft parking area reconfigured.

