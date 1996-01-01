Where in the world am I?

Measuring just over 300km2 this island is one of the most densely populated countries in the EU. The island nation is home to a beguiling mix of cultures, and its name is supposedly derived from a Greek word meaning ‘honey’. Think you know the island we’re referring to? Read on for more clues…

A British colony for more than 150 years, the country is home to three UNESCO World Heritage sights, including seven Megalithic temples. Devoid of any forests or rivers its landscape is made up of contrasting rocky stretches of coast and limestone cliffs with pretty sheltered bays. It has featured as a filming location for several Hollywood productions including Gladiator and Troy, as well as the popular TV series Game of Thrones.

The country is… Malta, which is served by Malta International Airport (MLA/ LMML). To find out more about this location, please click here.