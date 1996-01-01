Where in the world am I?

With its historic centre declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1996, this city lies at an elevation of 1,172 m above sea level and is one of the oldest European centres, dating back to around 300 BC. Think you know the city we’re referring to? Read on for more clues…

Famed for producing the wine which bears the same name as the city, this destination, situated on the mouth of the Douro River, is also well known for its six iconic bridges each bearing unique characteristics. In addition to its impressive ancient architecture, beautiful churches and charming narrow streets, this location is blessed with a stunning Mediterranean coastline and idyllic beaches. The perfect holiday hotspot!

The city is… Porto (also known as Oporto), which is served by Porto Francisco Sa Carneiro Airport (OPO/ LPPR) – named after a former Portuguese Prime Minister.

