Where in the world am I?

Surrounded by the alps and the Jura Mountains this city is situated on the shores of a lake with which it shares the same name, and which is home to one of the city’s most famous landmarks - the Jet d’Eau. Do you know the city we’re referring to? Read on for more clues…

Established as a world centre for diplomatic conferences the city is home to a number of international and humanitarian organisations and is often referred to as the ‘Peace Capital’. It is also one of Europe’s main financial centres, the birthplace of the watchmaking industry and home to the Patek Phillipe museum. For those interested in winter sports, the city is also a popular gateway to the alps with various resorts easily accessible.



The city is… Geneva, which is served by Geneva International Airport (GVA/ LSGG).



