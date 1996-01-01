Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Newsletter articles
  4. Where in the world am I

Where in the world am I?

Release date:
October 2021
Surrounded by the alps and the Jura Mountains this city is situated on the shores of a lake with which it shares the same name, and which is home to one of the city’s most famous landmarks - the Jet d’Eau. Do you know the city we’re referring to? Read on for more clues…
 

Established as a world centre for diplomatic conferences the city is home to a number of international and humanitarian organisations and is often referred to as the ‘Peace Capital’. It is also one of Europe’s main financial centres, the birthplace of the watchmaking industry and home to the Patek Phillipe museum. For those interested in winter sports, the city is also a popular gateway to the alps with various resorts easily accessible.

 

The city is… Geneva, which is served by Geneva International Airport (GVA/ LSGG).

 

For more information on this location, please click here.