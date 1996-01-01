Where in the world am I?

Despite temperatures dropping to below freezing at this time of year the winter months offer a good chance of seeing the spectacular northern lights (Aurora Borealis). Dog sledding tours and snowmobile safaris are also a popular activity here. Just be prepared for short days and long Polar nights at this time of year.
The destination is... Greenland, which is served by Kangerlussuaq Sondrestrom Airport (SFJ/ BGSF). Formerly a military air base this airport is now one of only two civilian airports in Greenland capable of handling large commercial airliners.
