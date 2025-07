Credited with inspiring Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet this city is more than 2,000 years old and has been recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. December is a magical time to visit with Christmas markets awash with artisanal gifts, traditional delicacies and twinkling lights. Think you know the destination we’re referring to? Read on for more clues…

As well as its own festivities, this city is also a gateway to the famous Christmas Market held in Trento every year, while the idyllic Lake Garda is also easily accessible. Football fans will be kept entertained with no less than three football teams to watch and culture vultures can visit various ancient Roman sites, including the third largest amphitheatre in Italy.

The destination is… Verona, which is served by Verona Villafranca Valerio Catullo Airport (VRN/ LIPX).