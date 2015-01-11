Where in the world am I?

Situated in southern France around 100km from the shores of the Atlantic Ocean and 50km from Spain, this gateway to the Pyrenees is a popular year-round destination. It has also earned its place in aviation’s history books thanks to the Wright Brothers arriving here in 1909 to conduct demonstration flights with their “Flyer” aircraft.

Think you know the city we’re referring to? Read on for more clues…

This city boasts plenty of cultural attractions, from its pedestrianised old town to its collection of museums and galleries. It is also a convenient base for those wanting to access the ski resorts in the Pyrenees during the winter months. This stunning mountain range is also a popular holiday destination in the summer with hiking, climbing and mountain biking all on offer. Meanwhile the city’s proximity to the Atlantic coast means that water sports such as surfing, sailing and diving are all also easily accessible.

The destination we’re in this month is…. Pau, which is served by Pau Pyrenees (PUF/ LFBP) Airport.

