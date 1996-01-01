Where in the world am I?

Perched on the banks of the Rio Douro, this charming city is a feast for all the senses. The birthplace of ‘Henry the Navigator’ – a central figure in the 15th-century European maritime discoveries – the city’s historic centre was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1996. Visitors are also enticed by the charismatic locals, sumptuous food and world-famous fortified wine which is produced locally.

Think you know the city we’re referring to?

Read on for more clues…

As well as being home to the largest avenue in the country – Avenida da Boavista, you’ll also find the country’s largest urban park here – Parque da Cidade, which leads directly to the sea. Another claim to fame for this city is that from 1991 to 1993 it was home to the world-famous author of the Harry Potter novels, J.K. Rowling. According to some, it was here that Rowling outlined and developed the ideas for the entire seven-book series.

The city we’re referring to is…. Porto in Portugal, which is served by Porto Francisco Sa Carneiro Airport (OPO/ LPPR)