Established in 1856, this city is the oldest in New Zealand and its official Maori name is Otautahi. A gateway to various ski resorts in the Southern Alps and national parks, it is also historically known as a starting base for Antarctic expeditions. Even today the airport is used as a hub for international expeditions.

Believed to have been named after a church in Oxford, England, this vibrant city combines urban regeneration and innovation with a rich cultural heritage. From the Botanical Gardens, art galleries and museums to the buzzing hospitality and street art scene it has something for everyone. What’s more, underlining its efforts to address the climate challenge, the local city council has set itself a target to achieve net zero greenhouse emissions by 2045 and to halve the city’s emissions by 2030 compared with 2016-17 levels.

The city we’re referring to this month is … Christchurch in New Zealand, which is served by Christchurch International Airport (CHC/ NZCH). Earlier this year, we installed a 10kW solar array on our into-plane fuelling depot at the airport to help power the facility.