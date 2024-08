With its well-established reputation as the party island of Europe, this destination has plenty more to offer than just a vibrant nightlife. From its white-washed houses and cobbled lanes that meander through the old town to idyllic mediterranean bays and hillside retreats the island is bathed in around 10 hours of sunshine 300 days a year.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this island has a rich hippie heritage dating back to the 1960s and ‘70s. It is also home to a network of stunning cave systems surrounded by crystal clear waters. If you enjoy dining out, then there are plenty of excellent restaurants to choose from, many boasting idyllic sunset views.

The destination we’re in this month…. is Ibiza. The Balearic Island is served by Ibiza Airport (IBZ/ LEIB).

