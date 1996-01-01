Where in the world?

The birthplace of philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau, this city not only has the longest wooden bench in the world, but also a gigantic water fountain which sits in the lake named after the city and it is where the world wide web was created.

A gateway to the alps, this city is a popular arrival and departure base for those indulging in winter sports during the colder months and a range of outdoor activities in the summer. It is also where the first wristwatch was made in 1868 and is a hotspot for chocoholics, well-heeled visitors seeking out designer boutiques and the beautiful art deco Palais des Nations, housing United Nations offices.

The destination we’re in this month is…. Geneva in Switzerland, which is served by Geneva International Airport (GVA/ LSGG). Alternatively Annecy Mont Blanc Airport (NCY/ LFLP) is located just over 40km from Geneva and is a convenient hub for business and general aviation customers.

