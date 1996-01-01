Where in the world?

This is not just a destination for those seeking outdoor pursuits however, with around 25 museums and plenty of arts and cultural attraction to choose from. The capital city is the highest in Europe and its tax haven status encourages duty free shopping while foodies will enjoy sampling the national dish – Escudella, a hearty traditional stew.
The destination we’re in this month is... Andorra. Sandwiched between Spain and France, it is one of the few countries in the world with no airport. It is served by Andorra-La Seu d’Urgell (LEU/ LESU) in Spain, which is located less than 30km away.