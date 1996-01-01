Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Where in the world?

Release date:
February 2024
Nestled in the Pyrenees mountain range, this landlocked country is as much a winter sports lover’s dream as it is a summer holiday hotspot. With 65 peaks above 2,000 metres those looking to take to the slopes this winter will have plenty of options to choose from. It is also home to Europe’s highest golf course located 2,250 metres above sea level and the life expectancy for those that live here is one of the highest in the world.

 

This is not just a destination for those seeking outdoor pursuits however, with around 25 museums and plenty of arts and cultural attraction to choose from. The capital city is the highest in Europe and its tax haven status encourages duty free shopping while foodies will enjoy sampling the national dish – Escudella, a hearty traditional stew.

 

The destination we’re in this month is...  Andorra. Sandwiched between Spain and France, it is one of the few countries in the world with no airport. It is served by Andorra-La Seu d’Urgell (LEU/ LESU) in Spain, which is located less than 30km away.