Once a fishing village named Shen, this destination is now one of the largest cities in the world. Home to more than 26 million people and sitting at the mouth of the Yangtze River Delta, it is often fondly referred to as the Pearl of the Orient and the Paris of the East.

Think you know the destination we’re referring to? Read on for more clues.

This destination has many claims to fame, including being home to the tallest twisted building in the world, the largest indoor ski resort and the world’s longest metro system. The city is also home to a rich performing art scene and an impressive enclave of Art Deco buildings developed by Chinese architecture graduates returning from abroad between the 1920s and 1940s.

The destination we’re in this week is Shanghai in China, which is served by Shanghai Hongqiao International (SHA/ ZSSS).