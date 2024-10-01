Site Traffic Information and Cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Newsletter articles
  4. Where in the world?

Where in the world?

Release date:
June 2024
A popular holiday hotspot in the summer months, this captivating destination is the second-largest city on the German Baltic coast. It is situated on the banks of the Trave River and is about an hour‘s drive from Hamburg.

 

The city’s historic old town is a UNESCO World Heritage site, but its gothic architecture, historic charm and famous salt storehouses are complemented by a vibrant music scene, literary legacy and scenic waterfront. The birthplace of one of Germany’s most celebrated authors and Noble Prize winners, Thomas Mann, and home to one of the oldest puppet theatres in Germany, the city is also renowned for its marzipan, a delicious confection made from almond paste.

 

The destination we’re in this month is...  Lubeck, in Germany, which is served by Luebeck / Blankensee Airport (LBC / EDHL). The Airport is also a convenient alternative gateway to the nearby city of Hamburg for business and general aviation customers.  