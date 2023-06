Synonymous with the best pizza you will ever taste, this destination is the birthplace of the famous Italian dish and home to more than 15,000 pizza chefs or pizzaioli and more than 8,000 pizzerias. It is also home to seven castles and one of the busiest ports in Europe.

Think you know the destination we’re referring to? Read on for more clues.

The city is located around 25km from Mount Vesuvius, which erupted in 79AD destroying the town of Pompeii. It also sits above a series of fascinating catacombs, which visitors can explore and serves as a gateway to the cosmopolitan island of Capri and the idyllic Amalfi coastline.

The destination we’re in this week is Naples, which is served by Naples Capodichino Airport (NAP/ LIRN).