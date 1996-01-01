Where in the world?

Home to one of the world’s most beautiful railway stations, with its neo-baroque facades, glass dome and gilt and marble interior, this city also boasts a cathedral dating back to 1352, which is famed for its 400ft spire. A popular destination for fashionistas, the vibrant fashion and entertainment scene here is complemented by the café-filled cobbled lanes and architectural treasures.
The city we’re in this month is….. Antwerp in Belgium, which is served by Antwerp International Airport (ANR/ EBAW). Located 12km from Antwerp city centre, this airport is also a convenient hub for the Belgian capital, which is just over 50km away.