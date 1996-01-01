Where in the world?

Situated on the banks of the Scheldt River the streets of this city are awash with baroque and Art Nouveau houses. It is also known as the diamond capital of the world and is the only city in Belgium to have hosted the Olympic games (in 1920). Another claim to fame is that it was formerly home to one of the most influential figures in Baroque art – Peter Paul Rubens.

Home to one of the world’s most beautiful railway stations, with its neo-baroque facades, glass dome and gilt and marble interior, this city also boasts a cathedral dating back to 1352, which is famed for its 400ft spire. A popular destination for fashionistas, the vibrant fashion and entertainment scene here is complemented by the café-filled cobbled lanes and architectural treasures.

The city we’re in this month is….. Antwerp in Belgium, which is served by Antwerp International Airport (ANR/ EBAW). Located 12km from Antwerp city centre, this airport is also a convenient hub for the Belgian capital, which is just over 50km away.